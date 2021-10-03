LUTZ, Elleen

journal-news logo
Age 93, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Masonic Home in Springfield. Eileen was born February 21, 1928 in Dayton to the late Walter S. & Norma (Long) Brumbaugh. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Harry E. Lutz, in 2014; and by a sister, Mary Sullivan. Eileen is survived by one son, Doug Lutz & his wife, Dianna; one sister, Elsie Poff; granddaughter, Jennifer Dietrich & her husband, James; and by four great grandchildren, Jacob, Stephanie, Esabelle & Noah. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday, October 4, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Overman officiating. Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To send a special message to the family, please visit


