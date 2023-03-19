Luttrell, Ronald Dean



Ron Luttrell passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends.



He was a graduate of Fairmont West High school class of 1964.



Ron loved music and began teaching guitar and playing in many of the local bands. Later he began his ministry in gospel music for many years. Ron worked at Trans4Mation Church in Orlando.



In later years he enjoyed playing Ron's Alley Friends Jam Orlando.



Ron was married to Neyva Reynoso Luttrell in June, 1987. Neyva was originally from Mexico City and they loved going to Mexico to visit family often. Ron and Neyva had several businesses and Ron was an excellent jeweler.



Along with music, Ron loved snow skiing and snowboarding with his son and grandsons.



Ron was preceded in death by his father, Earl Robert Luttrell, from Orlando.



Survived by his mother: Betty Jean Maness Luttrell, of Miamisburg.



Sister: Janet Luttrell Aregood (Donn) of West Carrollton.



Daughters: Amy Ramshaw Guzan of Kansas



Erinn Saudi (David) of California.



Son: Joel Luttrell (Angelique) Peterborough, Ontario.



Grandsons: Jacob, Nathan, Matthew LuttrellMichael and Broden Saudi.



A celebration of life was held at A Community Funeral Home and Sunset Cremation Center in Orlando.

