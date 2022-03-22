LUTTRELL,



Charles Andrew



89, of Fairfield Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 7th, 2022. He was born October 4th, 1932, in Vicco, KY, the son of the late Charles R. Jr.



and Margaret Louise Combs Luttrell. On February 9th, 1952, he married Dorothy Seale Dix. Andrew, as Charles was known to his family, was an outstanding athlete in high school, playing football, basketball and baseball. It was during his high school career that he earned his nom de guerre of "Handy Andy." He continued his athletic career after high school, playing slow pitch softball. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, he played with the Chatterbox/Bendix slow pitch softball team.The Chatterbox/Bendix team advanced to the ASA



Industrial Men's Major Slow Pitch Nationals, also known as the Slow Pitch Softball World Series, in 1959 and 1960, in Cleveland, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky, respectfully. The 1960 Chatterbox/Bendix team placed 3rd in the field of 26 teams from across the United States. Andrew was also an avid bowler, golfer and trapshooter. On August 12th, 1986, Andrew competed in the 86th Grand American Trapshooting event, in the "President Jack Duncan" division in Vandalia, Ohio. He tied for First Place out of over 2000 nationwide trapshooting competitors. Since there was a tie, there was an overtime shoot off and unfortunately, Andrew was two clay pigeons short of the winning score, resulting in an overall 2nd place finish, which still earned him a trophy and thousands of dollars of prize money. In his professional work career, in 1962, Andrew left the Bendix Corporation as a Foreman, and started as a Foreman at the Ford Transmission Plant in Sharonville Ohio. Over the years, he was promoted to a General Foreman and then 3rd Shift Plant Superintendent. As Shift Plant Superintendent, Andrew had overall responsibility for the entire facility and its operations during the 3rd shift. He retired from Ford in April of 1991. Andrew was predeceased by his parents, his sisters: Lillian, Charlotte, Mary Carolyn and Margaret. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy Luttrell, his sons: Steven A. (Patty) Luttrell, Charles C. (Lisa) Luttrell, Donald B. (Nicole) Luttrell: Grandchildren: Rand (Lindsay) Stewart, Nici (Kevin) McClurg, Eric Brann, Nathan Luttrell, Nick Brann, Brandi Luttrell, Zane Luttrell, 9 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please make donations to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton Ohio 45011. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4 Fairfield on Saturday March 26, 2022, from 12:00 PM until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 PM, with Reverend Edwin Beck officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

