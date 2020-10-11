LUPP, Kenneth "Ken" Age 90, of Dayton, was called home by God on September 22, 2020. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Terry; one sister & one granddaughter, who are greeting Ken with open arms. Surviving are his 3 daughters: Anita (Kevin), Monica (Michael), Teesie; 3 sons: Tony, Andy (Anita) and KC (Jennifer); 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; multiple nieces, nephews, & friends who will miss his gentle spirit, strong faith, & beautiful soul that touched so many lives. Ken was a veteran in the U.S. Army & served in the Korean War. Ken loved woodworking, UD Flyers basketball, golf, & Dayton Dragons. The family gives a special thank-you to the staff at Otterbein Senior Life Neighborhood for caring for Ken for the last 2 1/2 years. A Celebration Mass will be held at a later date when both Ken and Terry's ashes will be blessed.
LUPP, Kenneth
