LUNSFORD, Paul



Paul Lunsford, age 83 of Mason, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Cincinnati on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Paul was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on January 19, 1938, to Will and Mae Lunsford. Paul chose the construction industry as his life's work and built many bridges, roadways and parks during his lifetime. He was the owner of Paul Lunsford Inc. Paul was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing trips, pheasant hunting and clay trap shooting. Paul was a member of Ben Franklin Masonic Lodge and the Shriners, Syrian Temple. Paul is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norma S. Lunsford; his daughter, Rebecca (Richard Staples) Lunsford-Staples; his grandsons, Samuel Paul and Koby Richard Lunsford-Staples; nine of his siblings; and many family members and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and two of his siblings. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service starting at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

