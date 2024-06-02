Lundquist, James



James Walter Lundquist, 77 of St Paris, Ohio passed away, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy surrounded by his family.



Jim was born on March 21, 1947, in Woodhull, Illinois to the late Harry Walter Lundquist and Leota Bernadine Roach.



Jim was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Navistar after 30 plus years & drove a semi for NTB for many years. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, and singing random songs, but most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.



Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rosann Elaine (Schachel) Lundquist, four children; Jennifer (Marc) Jones, Ellen (Zach) Holbrook, Russell (Lori) Lundquist & Christopher (Laura) Lundquist, 9 grandchildren; Andrew (Gracie) Lundquist, Rosalee Jones, Serinity Spencer, Alexander Lundquist, Aaron Jones, Anya Lundquist, Ryker, Apollo & Micah Holbrook, and sister, Carol McCall.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harry Lundquist; and sisters, Phyllis Ackers, Jean Vandervorde, Betty Porter & Doris Vandale.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in ATKINS, SHIVELY & VERNON Funeral Home, St Paris, Ohio.



Funeral service will follow beginning at 12:00 P.M in the funeral home with Pastor Jeremy Spence and Pastor James Van Zile officiating.



Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, St Paris.



Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL. Memphis TN 38105-9959. This is a charity Jim donated to for many years.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



"Glad you got to see me. Have fun." Jim



