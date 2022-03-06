LUNDERMAN, R.B.



Age 85, departed February 23, 2022. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and a



retired employee of Walker Brothers Oldsmobile for many years. An avid fan of football and baseball. Preceded in death by wife Joan, parents, Clarence and Lucy Lunderman. Survived by daughter, Lori Ann Lunderman; son, Eric Tyrone Lunderman; granddaughter, Atty. Erica Dione Lunderman; the Leavell Family; along with cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Walk through visitation 9 AM. Service to follow 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



HHRoberts.com