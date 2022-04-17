LUKEN, Dolores H.



Age 98, of Huber Heights, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Dolores was born in Dayton on April 2, 1924, to the late John and Irene Hart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Luken; great-grandson, Liam Irons; and brother, John Hart. Dolores is survived by her children,



Roberta "Bobbie" Tilt, Greg (Jeannie) Luken, Victoria "Vicki" (Jim) Borland, Cynthia



"Cindy" (Tom) Trangenstein and Kathleen "Kathy" (Rock) Osterfeld; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 10-11am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Dolores will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

