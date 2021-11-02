LUKE, Jason



Jason Luke, age 52, of Springboro, OH; went to be with the Lord on Sunday,



October 31, 2021. Jason was born in Dayton, OH, on September 10, 1969. Jason was a



graduate of Springboro High School Class of 1987. He was an independent contractor and carpenter for many years. He is survived by his parents, John and Cheryl Luke; his children, Jacob Luke (13) and Austin Luke (24) of the United States Air Force; brother, James Luke; sisters, April Davidson and Heather Yeager; brothers-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and close friends that are like family. Visitation will be held November 3, 2021, from 5pm to 8pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro, OH. Funeral with burial to follow at 11am



November 4, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home with burial in Miami Cemetery, Waynesville, OH.



