Luhn, Emily

Luhn (Jacobson), Emily "Jake"



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Emily "Jake" (Jacobson) Luhn, 90, on March 10, 2025, at Stoney Ridge Senior Living in Washington Township. Preceding Emily in death were her parents Francis and Irene Jacobson (Kohls), her husband Donald L. Luhn, sons Gregory and Michael, and a sister, Patricia Palmer.



Left to cherish her memory are her children Frank (Lisa) Luhn, Susan (Patrick) Cauley, Charles (Donna) Luhn, and Annette (David) Gordon; grandchildren Frank Luhn, Abigail Luhn, Matthew (Megan) Luhn and Emily (Penfie) Jiao; great grandchild, Alice Jiao; sister, Mary Ann Howe; nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws; and many dear friends.



On August 21,1954, Emily and Don were married at The Church of Corpus Christi in Dayton, Ohio. She was a graduate of Corpus Christi School and Julienne High School ('53). After Don's tragic passing in October 1971, she received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Dayton ('77) while raising her six children and working part time at Elder Beerman's retail store. She later received her Master's Degree from U.D ('85). Emily was employed by Dayton Public Schools as a teacher for 22 years until her retirement in 1997. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa sorority.



Emily was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio and lived there her entire life raising her beloved children, impacting the lives of her students, and making many lifelong friendships. Emily will be most remembered for her kind and warm heart. She was loyal, caring, and loved by all who met her.



Emily loved all sports and was an avid golfer belonging to Larch Tree Country Club and Miami Valley Country Club. She was a dedicated Dayton Flyers basketball fan. In 1986 she was inducted into the Chaminade-Julienne Athletic Hall of Fame for softball, volleyball and basketball.



The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the kindness and years of devoted care by Lindsay Shores, Amy Antro, and the staff at Stoney Ridge Senior Living, and to family and friends for their loving support.



Her family will receive friends and loved ones for a visitation on Monday, March 17, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 PM. at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45459. Burial will follow Mass at Calvary Cemetery. Following burial, a Celebration of Life for Emily will take place at Walnut Grove Golf Club until 4:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations in Emily's name to be made to either SICSA of Dayton or Church of the Incarnation.



