LUDWICK, Kevin L.



Age 56 of Clayton, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Hospice of Dayton. He was a 1983 Graduate of Northmont High School and worked at Walman Optical. Kevin was an avid Cleveland Browns Fan. Preceded in death by his parents Roger O. and Joy A. (Mann) Ludwick and a great-nephew Brady O. Nussman. Survived by his sister Karen (Ron) Nussman of Kingsport, TN, 2 nieces and 4 nephews Melinda (Montana) Fields, Danielle (Dustin) Gilmer, Jarred (Whitney) Nussman, Zachariah (Krystal) Nussman, Dayne (Taylor)



Nussman and Luke (Kayla) Nussman, 4 great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. followed by Services at 12 noon. Interment Royal Oak Cemetery. The family requests masks to be worn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude



Children's Research Hospital or the Ohio Hospice of Dayton in Kevin's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

