LUCAS, Paul H.

Age 75, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. He was born June 15, 1946, in Apalachicola, FL, the son of Paul L. and Doris Jean (Siprell) Lucas. Paul was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a welder for 34 years at Sulzer Escher Wyss formerly The Manchester Machine Company. He also was the owner for Lucas ATV and MC Parts. Paul enjoyed the outdoors and his Koi pond. He loved to spend time with his

family and grandpups. Paul enjoyed auctions, Car Shows, fishing, riding ATV's and vehicle restoration. In addition to his

parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Donny Lucas. Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy; sons, Christopher (Mary) Lucas, Michael (Nickie) Lucas; daughter, Susan Lucas; grandson, Brandon (Vanessa) Lucas. The family will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

