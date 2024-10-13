Lucas, Helen R. "Big Red"



Helen R. Lucas, known to many as "Big Red", age 94, of Vandalia, passed away on October 8, 2024. She was born on November 27, 1929 in London, Kentucky to the late Charles Rains. She loved being a mother and grandmother. She always made her way to the sporting events for her children and grandchildren. Helen's heart was large and full of love, and she was always there for her family. She was a force of nature and lived her life to the fullest. Her love and presence will be dearly missed. In addition to her father, Helen was preceded in death by her grandson, Jason Robert Lucas; her brother, Bob Rains; and her sister, Linda Sue Rains. Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Ronnie (Josephine) Lucas and Charles "Bob" (Sandy) Lucas; her grandchildren: Joshua (Stacy) Lucas, Aaron Robert (Leigh Ann) Lucas, and Ryan Mosley (Krista) Lucas; great-grandchildren: William Charles Lucas, Charlotte Lucas, Isabella & McKinley Lucas, and Madilynn & Abbigail Lucas; her brother, Bo (Carol) Rains; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. To share a memory of Helen or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



