LUBINSKI, Thomas P. Age 82, passed away in Dayton, Ohio, on August 4, 2020. Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, he was the youngest of the three sons of Jerriene Donoghue and Alexander Lubinski. The family moved to Wyandotte, Michigan, where Tom attended St. Patrick grade and high school. He received a Degree in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Detroit, then moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he worked at Wright-Patterson AFB, then Sinclair College. He then volunteered at Kettering Medical Center for many years. He and wife Mary Lou (Westbrock) had four children. He liked fishing, gardening, genealogy, and most of all, doing things with his kids and grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Alex Jr. He is survived by his wife; children, Patrick (Megan), David (Peg), Barbara (David), Mark (Muge); four grandchildren, Ryan, Briana, Solea and Ela; and a brother, Michael. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 1-3 pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will greet guests outside in the rear of the parking lot after exiting the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday, at the Church of the Ascension, 2001 Woodman Dr. in Kettering. A private burial for the family will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

