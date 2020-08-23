LOXLEY, Ronald

LOXLEY, Sr., Ronald C. Age 84, of Kettering, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was born in Ansonia, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Georgia Loxley. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Loxley and brothers, Tom and Larry Loxley. He is survived by his children, Ron (Lisa) Loxley II, Debbie (Terry) Tarter-Lewis, Kim (Israel) Almanzar Cerda, and Greg Loxley; also survived by his sister, Sharron Bishop; grandkids, Adam (Jamie) Martin, Zachary (Adrianna) Doepel, Sage (Gavin) Littleboy, Linsay (Christopher) Yauger, Ashley (Joe) Loxley, Brittany (Austin) Loxley; great-grandkids, Ezra, Oliver, Evelyn, Dalton, Brodi, Ember, Demetrius, Chase, and numerous nieces and nephews. He served in the National Guard from June 1954-Aug 1962. He was in the Air National Guard from '54-'56, the Army National Guard from '56-'59, and the Air National Guard again from '59-'62. He served in the United States Air Force, after being called to active duty, where he served in the 162nd Tactical Fighter Squadron and was honorably discharged. He also enjoyed being the owner of several businesses in the Dayton area, as well as in Florida. Dayton Color Graphics / Loxley Color Separation for 35 years, as well as Sportsman's Den, and King Jewelers (Fla). Ronald was a very hard working and honest man, who was very giving to those in need. Like most parents and grandparents, he often worked 65 plus hours a week to provide for his family. Although time spent with family often seemed never enough, we now understand as we have got older, that it was done to provide for the family he loved. His laughter, quick wit, and stories of his life, and life growing up working on the family farm will be missed. Now you can rest. R.I.P Pop! Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with internment to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. The family ask's that dress be of Casual Attire Please. Ronald would want everyone to be comfortable. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

