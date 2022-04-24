LOWRY, George William



Age 90, of Kettering, OH, passed away suddenly on March 26th, 2022. George



enjoyed a long and happy life with his wife Betty, who he claims to have met in St. Anne's Hospital (St. E's) nursery the day he was born. He and Betty shared nearly 65 married years together, enjoying each other's company, maintaining life-long friendships, and



making new friends wherever they went. George was a 1953 UD graduate, who proudly served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant, followed by a 38-year career working as a metallurgy engineer for the Duriron



Company (Flowserve). His work allowed him to travel the world, often with Betty, visiting 6 continents. He was very proud of his travels and was forever grateful for this special opportunity.



George was preceded in death by his wife Betty in 2018, and by their son Bill in 2011. George often announced how proud he was of his family. He is survived by his children, Sue (Paul) Ciarlariello, Julie (JD) Winner, Tom (Anne) Lowry, and Elaine (Brian) Markland; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Adam (Steph), Dan (Amy), David (Nikki), Leah (Todd), Jackie (Joe), Michael (Tyler), Joseph, Colton (Renee), Ross, Jared



(Emily), Ryan (Cara) Emma, Dominic, Leona, Luca, Trudy,



Bernie, Callen, Cece, Logan, and Owen.



Visitation will be held at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, on Sunday, May 1st from 2-5 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 2nd at 10:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Centerville, followed by his burial at Calvary Cemetery. George and Betty were very active at St. Francis, attending daily Mass, serving on the welcoming



committee and enjoying many years of friendship and fun get-togethers with members of the Keenagers' group. George especially enjoyed golfing with his golf partners there.



The Lowry family would like to thank the staff at One Lincoln Park for making George's last years so special. He loved everything about his time there: his aides, his "Forget Me Not" group, conversations with other residents and helpful staff. There were lots of opportunities for him to tell his stories…



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul or the Wounded Warriors. In celebration of George's life, raise a toast to the love of your life, the gift of your family and to all the wonderful friendships you have enjoyed in your own life's journey.

