X

LOWREY, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

LOWREY, Richard J.

91, of Dayton, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. He was born to Raymond & Margaret Lowrey on Dec. 14, 1928, in Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Lois H. Lowrey; son, Richard Andrew; brother, Raymond F. Lowrey. Survived by his son, Norman Ray Lowrey (Patricia); daughters, Linda Sue Lostutter (Rollie) & Susan Herby (Frank); brother, Pete Lowrey; sisters, Marion Slaughter (Gene) &

Margaret Ward (James); sisters-in-law, Faith Backs & Florence Lowrey; 7 grandchildren, Tammy, Lisa (Jon), Lori (Miguel), Trista (Brad), Richard (Melissa), Sarah (David) & Ryan (Elise); 13 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandson. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377. Pastor Jerry Siler, officiating. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday at 12 noon, prior to the service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.