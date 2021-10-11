journal-news logo
X

LOWERY, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LOWERY, Jr., James

Of Springfield, Ohio, departed this life on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in his residence. James or Tim as he was known by

family and friends. He was born March 3, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio to the late James and Martha (Cassell) Lowery, Sr. Tim was a member of Trinity A.M.E. Church his entire life where he always praised God's name in many ways, his favorite scripture was John 3:16 and his favorite song was "In Times Like These". Tim served in the United States Army National Guard where he enjoyed traveling while protecting his country and he was a member of Akbar. Tim leaves behind one sister, Kathern "Noff" Lowery, an Aunt, Ruth Stone, a special cousin Elizabeth "Lumpy" Tucker; four nephews Eric Lollis, Sean

(Julia) Lollis, Jeffery (Michele) Lollis, Robyn Lollis, and a special niece Akia Gatewood all of Springfield; two special step-nieces Brittney Rideout, Noella Prige Horsely, five great-nieces Ericka, Shawna', Jocelyn, Na'Ashari, and Dawn'ye Lollis; two great-nephews Jeffery, Jr and Jeru Lollis and twenty great-great-nieces and nephew. A host of family and friends, the

residents of North Hill Towers who always looked after each other. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ethel

Lollis, Grandparents, Uncle General and Aunt Catherine (Cassell), Bradford who were all instrumental in his upbringing. Service for James Lowery will be, held on Tuesday,

October 12, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs, Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of service which will be at 12 noon with Reverend Dr. Peggy Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. A social distancing

protocol will be observed, and a face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.porterquallsfreemanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
BERTRAM, Herbert
3
KALLAS, Marylou
4
WINTROW, SANDRA
5
ALPERT, Marcia
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top