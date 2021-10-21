LOWE, Rita Lynne



74, of Waynesville, Ohio, passed away on October 15, 2021, in her home of 49 years. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to John and Mildred Copas on August 4, 1947. She graduated from Waynesville High School and Charles of Stephans



Beauty School. She was married to Charles Lowe on April 4, 1969, in Waynesville, Ohio. Prior to being a devoted mother and housewife, Rita worked as a hairdresser, at Delco in Dayton and as a babysitter. She was an avid sports fan rooting for the Buckeyes, Steelers, Cowboys, and Paul O'Neill for the Reds and Yankees. She also enjoyed gardening, collecting her favorite players bobbleheads, listening to Elvis, Dolly Parton and other country music, as well as late night cards with her family. Rita is preceded in death by her mother and father; brothers Jerry (Patricia),



Ronnie (Henrietta), Dave, and sisters Linda (Jerry) Lewis and Angel; brother-in-law, Harley Plymire. She is survived by her husband, Charles; daughter, Leanne (Jamie) Massingill; two sons, Brad and Chad (Ashley); sisters Nancy (Charles) Livingston, Shirley Plymire, and Sharon Copas; sister-in-law Marsha Copas; brother Steve Copas, as well as her beloved grandchildren Chase, Brody and Braelyn. She belonged to a large



extended family leaving behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest making donations to the Fraternal Order of



Eagles, 125 E. Central Avenue, Springboro, OH 45066, (937) 748-4165.

