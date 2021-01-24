LOWE, Lila M.



Age 85, of Beavercreek, passed away January 18, 2021. She was born January 3, 1936, in Harlan, KY, to the late Curtis and Beulah Potts. In addition to her parents, Lila was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Potts; and sisters: Elizabeth Bolton and Dodie Will.



Lila is survived by her children: Mike Lowe, Gary Lowe and Cynthia Lowe (Rae); 2 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Billie Potts; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Lila was a Line Technician for Ohio Bell and retired after 35 years of service. She enjoyed playing cards and was a life master bridge player. Lila will always be remembered for her strong will and independence.



A private burial will take place at a later date for the family at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton.



A private burial will take place at a later date for the family at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton.



