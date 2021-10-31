LOWE, Dale Shannon



41, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly October 26, 2021. He was born on August 3, 1980, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Howard Clifford and Tina (McAfee) Lowe. Dale was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed playing his guitar, singing his music, cars and spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his father and mother, Howard Clifford and Tina (McAfee) Lowe of Springfield; his brother, Richard



Ferryman of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com