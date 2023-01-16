journal-news logo
LOVING, Edward

07/13/1929 - 12/26/2022

Edward Loving passed away on 12/26/2022, at age 93. Edward was married to Geraldine Loving and they raised five children. Later in life, after Geri passed, Ed married Josephine Meyer. Ed is survived by his three daughters, Kelly Koehler, Tracy Taylor and Terry Rowe; his sons-in-law, Rodney Taylor, Karl Koehler, and Doug Carr; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Matthew 25: Ministries.

