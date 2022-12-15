LOVETT, David E.



David E. Lovett, age 73 of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. The son of the late Andrew and Arita Lovett. David is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ronda; children, Justin (Amy) Lovett and Kristina (John) MacIntosh and grandchildren, Tillman and Lyndon Lovett and Mason and Hunter MacIntosh. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave a message for the family.

