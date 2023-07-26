Lovely, Shirley M.



Shirley M. Lovely age 92 passed away Sunday July 23, 2023. She was born April 17, 1931 in Hamilton to the late John and Hazel (Batey) Stumpf. Shirley is survived by her son Mark Lovely; son in law Darrell Rainey; four grandchildren Nic Rainey, Jon (Sarah) Rainey, Marissa Tran, Laura Lovely; three great grandchildren Evan Rainey, Kennedy Tran, Clara Peters and was also survived by many other family and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband H.B. Lovely; son Roger Lovely; daughter Lynn Lovely-Rainey; two brothers Jimmy and John. A special thanks to Kristie Downard for selflessly caring for Shirley in her final days and weeks. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Saturday July 29, 2023 from 11:00am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm with John Stumpf officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral