LOVE, Louise

Born June 6, 1929, in Statesboro, GA, to Lonnie and Melrose Perkins. Passed away March 8, 2021, age 91. She was preceded in death by her

husband Joseph M. Love; two sons and one daughter. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters Gloria Lewis, Joanne Love, and Lucretia "Chris" Smith (Rev. Dr. Andrew L.); grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of 6; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many special friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 11 am

until time of service at 12 pm at Faith Fellowship, 1915 S. Main St, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Rev. Dr. Andrew L. Smith,

Officiating. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan

Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

