LOVE, Calvin M. "Cal" Age 83, of Washington Township, died at Ohio Hospice of Dayton in Dayton, OH. He was born in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Abraham I. and Olive Krogstad Love. Cal is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sue Ungerleider Love, of Washington Township; daughter, Peggy (Dwight) High of Kettering, OH; sons, David (Carolyn "CJ") Love, of Yorkville, IL and Andrew (Linda) Love, of Lewis Center, OH; sisters-in-law, Lee (Burton) Lichter, of Westlake Village, CA and Barbara Love, of Nashville, TN; preceded in death by his brother, Russell Love; loving grandfather to Sarah, Josh, and Jacob Love; and lifelong friends Arnold (Beverly) Hollander and "Bernie" (Sandra) Meyer. Cal grew up in Chicago and attended Roosevelt High School. He graduated with a BS degree in chemistry from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, IL, and received a PhD in inorganic chemistry from Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI. Dr. Love was a Cold War Patriot working as a research chemist at Mound Laboratory in Miamisburg, OH, for thirty-two years. His areas of endeavor and research were: recovery of plutonium-238, purification of polonium-210, synthesis of tritium-containing compounds, and the chemistry of explosives and pyrotechnics. His efforts during a seven-month temporary assignment at Sandia Laboratory in Livermore, CA, were responsible for saving a preproduction program threatened by a serious compatibility problem. His many publications and oral presentations cannot be detailed because of their classified nature. Cal was known for his subtle sense of humor and his lifelong love of the Chicago Cubs. His other activities and interests included traveling with his beloved wife and family, household projects, gardening, fishing, puzzles, and reading. He was an avid museum visitor, and in later life he developed an interest in art glass. A private graveside funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM CST, Friday. To attend the funeral livestream, please visit the Chicago Jewish Funerals website. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Dr. Calvin M. Love to Hospice of Dayton at 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, www.hospiceofdayton.org or Dementia Society of America at PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, www.dementiasociety.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.

