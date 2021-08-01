LOVE, Brett Tyler



Brett Tyler Love, 19, of Springfield, passed away July 25, 2021, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born August 31, 2001, in Springfield, the son of Tracy Rogers and William Love Sr. Brett enjoyed being a mechanic and being involved with the Clark County BOYAC group. He was a very giving person, so much so that at the end of his life he was an organ donor. Survivors include his mother and step-father, Tracy Rogers and RaMondo Brandon; his father and step-mother, William Love Sr. and Ebony Jones; paternal grandmother, Michelle Love; siblings, William Love Jr., Yunique Love, De'Anta Love, Mie Love and Terrence Coleman; step sister, Bre'Anna Jones; aunts and uncles, Margie Rogers, Yolanda Love, Richie Rogers, Amani Love, A'Constanze Jones, Bray'on Jones, Bruce Jones; many nieces, nephews and good friends including Joshua Martin. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Yvonne Rogers; and great-grandparents, Edward and Margaret



Rogers. Visitation will be held from 3:00PM until 5:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.



Funeral services will be held at 5:00PM. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

