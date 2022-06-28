journal-news logo
LOUDENSLAGER, Joan

LOUDENSLAGER, Joan Helen

85 of Centerville, OH, passed away on June 21, 2022. Joan was born in Dayton, OH, to Leroy and Helen Beasley on April 9, 1937. She graduated Arcanum High School in 1955. She married William in Eaton, OH, on June 18, 1960. She graduated magna cum laude from Wright State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was a nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital for 30 years. Her passions were her family, nursing and opera. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and dedicated nurse. She is preceded in death by her parents, "Roy" and Helen. She is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Karen; son, Michael (Melissa); brother, Donald; and grandchildren, Nicole, Gabrielle, Alexander, Maxwell, and Benjamin. A memorial service will be 2pm, Friday, July 1, 2022, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive friends from 1pm until the time of service. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

