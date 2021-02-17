X

LOTZ, Charlotte Sue

Charlotte Sue Lotz, age 80, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at her residence at Berkeley Square in Hamilton, Ohio. She was born August 12, 1940, in Richmond, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charles and Zula (Stevenson) Ball. On August 5, 1961, she married James E. Lotz and he preceded her in death on May 23, 2015. Mrs. Lotz is survived by one son Steven (Renee) Lotz; two grandchildren Ryan Lotz and Kayla Lotz; one sister Gloria (Paul) Stubblefield; and her sister-in-law Eola Ball. She was also preceded in death by her brother Alvin Ball. She spent her career as a beautician, working in Gloria's Beauty Salon with her sister and best friend, Gloria. Her Christian faith was extremely important to her. She was actively involved with church, including participation in the choir and Women's Bible Study. Mrs. Lotz will be

privately entombed next to James in the mausoleum at Rose Hill Burial Park. A memorial service for Mrs. Lotz will be

held at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080

Homeward Way, Fairfield, is serving the family.


