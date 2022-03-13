LORTON, Wanda Louise



Age 100, of Kettering, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Wanda was born on February 17, 1922, in Randolph County, IN, to the late William Roy and Margaret (Burkett) Wasson. She was a member of Rike's Retirees Club, Mu Phi Gamma Grandmothers, Lakewood Grandmother's Club, Lakewood Senior Citizen's Club, Burroughs Nature Study, and Dayton Federation Women's Club. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Calvin J. Lorton; daughter, Kay Schreadley; granddaughter, Barbara Fink; sisters, Doris Thorne and Ruth Bromagem; brother, David Wasson; daughter-in-law, Sue Lorton. Wanda is survived by children, Carol Lorton, Karen Lorton, and Tom (Sue) Lorton, nine grandchildren,



fourteen great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. Special thank you to the staff at Brookdale of Oakwood for their compassionate care of Wanda. Family will greet friends 5-7PM on Tuesday, March 15 at ROUTSONG



FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD., KETTERING. Funeral Services will be at 11AM on Wednesday, March 16 at the



funeral home. Wanda will be laid to rest in Union City Brethren Cemetery in Indiana at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, 6077 Far Hills Ave. #117, Dayton, OH 45449.

