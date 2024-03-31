Lorentz, Bob R



Bob R. Lorentz, 76, passed away peacefully in Prescott, AZ, on January 24, 2024, with family at his side after a lengthy illness. Bob was born March 1, 1947 in Williamson, WV, to Herbert and Faye Lorentz. He graduated from Colonel White HS in 1965 and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970. He was later employed at the VA Hospital in Phoenix, AZ, until retirement. Bob loved the outdoors, camping and hiking, making the Arizona mountains his favorite home. He also enjoyed football and softball, playing both as an adult. Preceding him in death were his parents and his wife, Sandra (Hayes). Bob is survived by his son, Joshua (Bryn), granddaughter, Cameron, brothers Jack (Bonnie) Cochran and Steven Cochran, and numerous stepchildren and step-grandchildren. Interment was at Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, AZ.



