LOPEZ JR., James William



James was born March 21, 1960, in San Diego, California, to James and Edith (Vogt) Lopez. James moved with his parents at the age of 8 to Springfield, Ohio. He is a lifelong resident of Springfield with family ties in West Virginia. Jim never met a stranger. He was a friend to all and a man with such a great sense of humor. He could make you laugh within seconds of meeting you. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching all the sports but mostly those of his children and his grandchildren. He was a coach for CYO soccer and football. He was a track coach for Catholic Central High School. He was Catholic Central High School, biggest football fan when his son Sam played. Jim's food service history began in 1968 working with his parents at the first Taco Bell here in Springfield. He was the manager of the Tunnel Drive Thru in the early years which was owned by his family along with Jim's Coney Island with his parents and sister. He then went to work at Honda of America where he met lifelong friends. He was the owner of Jim's to Go. He started the first food truck food business in Springfield, which everyone knew as the Coney Wagon which sat on Main St. Lastly before he retired due to health problems, he owned BigJim's Coney's and Subs where he had the philosophy of "One Coney at a Time". He is survived by his four children Nicole (Scott) Miller, James Lopez Ill, Laura (Shane) DeLaet and Samuel (Randi) Lopez; eight grandchildren, Leah Miller, Will Lopez, Eli Delaet, Isabella Lopez, Ian Delaet, Ellie Miller, Edy Delaet and Isla Lopez; his sister Nancy (Russ) Tuggle; his former wife of 30 years, Lee Ann Lopez; and his beloved dogs Buster and Lucky. He is preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, aunts, and uncles. Memorial contributions can be made to Clark County SPCA at 21 Walter Street Springfield, Ohio 45506. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 5PM -7PM at RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 10AM with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Interment to follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



