Loose, Kent David



Kent David Loose, 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 8, 2023. Kent, a devoted Christian and family man with an entrepreneurial spirit and a big heart, influenced everyone he met and worked with. He was known for being a kind and gracious leader and mentor throughout his life. Kent's love and dedication were evident in how he raised his children and in the multiple careers and businesses he started. Kent was the beloved husband of Rebecca Loose, and the loving father of Angela Post and John Loose, and dog dad of Lucy. A grandfather of three grandchildren, Jake, Luna, Mary Post. He is also survived by his brother, Greg (Cathy) Loose. In his professional life, Kent was the owner of Loose Ends Brewing Company in Centerville, Ohio. He was also a Category Strategist for P.L. Marketing and Kroger. Kent's passion for his work and his commitment to excellence made a lasting impact on those around him. Kent worshipped at Southbrook Church, where he found strength and solace in his faith. Outside of his work, Kent enjoyed hobbies such as recipe creation and cooking. He found joy in experimenting with flavors and creating delicious meals for his loved ones. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in Kent's memory. The family would greatly appreciate any support given to this important cause. The funeral arrangements are being handled by Newcomer Funeral Home in Centerville, Ohio (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459). A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, October 15, 2023 from 1 pm to 4 pm. A memorial service will begin at 4 pm. One of Kent's requests was for people to come and share their favorite stories. Following services, a Celebration of Life will be held at Loose Ends Brewery in Centerville at 5:30 pm. Kent David Loose will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. His kind spirit, strong work ethic, and loving nature will be remembered and cherished forever.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com