LOOKABAUGH,



Helen Iona



Age 92, passed away on November 4, 2020, in Springfield, OH. She was born August 5, 1928, in Yellow Springs, OH. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Bruce Lookabaugh, and son, Robert Lynn Lookabaugh. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Lookabaugh, son, Kevin (Julie) Lookabaugh, brother-in-law, Harry Lightle, grandchildren, Nichole (Nathan) Ark and Tyler (Lacie) Lookabaugh, who lovingly knew her as Granny, great-grandchild, Morgan Ark, and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was a member of Grape Grove Church of Christ, South Charleston United Methodist Church, the Ladies Rebecca Club, Vienna Lodge 345, Mad River Lodge 16, and Little Miami Lodge 379. She retired from Mercy Medical in 1999 after 20 years of service. Helen had a zest for life. She was always thinking of others and had an optimistic attitude about everything. In her free time, she liked to do ceramics, read, work puzzles, watch TV, and was an avid bowler. Helen had so many friends dear to her heart. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Allen View Healthcare Center and Ohio's Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Helen.



A visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 PM at Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home- South Charleston. The funeral service will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11:00 AM, officiated by Pastor William J. Lott, with a burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to Grape Grove Church of Christ or Ohio's Hospice in Helen's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

