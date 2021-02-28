LONGBRAKE, Dorla Dean



It is with lovingkindness and peace that we announce the passing of Dorla Longbrake, 88, of Medway, Ohio. She passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Thursday, February 25, 2021, at The Preserve at Beavercreek, where she had been a resident for one year. Born on June 29, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Cleo & Reba (Stephens) Trusty. Dorla went to work at Wright-Patterson AFB where she met and married her late husband of 62 years, Ron



Longbrake. Together, they raised two children. Her main



occupation had been the care and support of her family, but she also played softball, bowled, taught swimming, volunteered with athletic boosters and Boy Scouts and was a member in good standing in her community. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her son, Mark (Eileen) Longbrake; her daughter, Karen (Claude) Shockley; three grandchildren, Matthew Longbrake, Jesse



(Julie) Longbrake, and Katie Shockley; and a great-grandson, Alex Longbrake. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN,



DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio.



Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



www.trostelchapman.com. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer's Association.



