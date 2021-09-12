LONG, Willa L.



Age 89, of Centerville, formerly of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4th, 2021. Willa was born in Bellevue, Ohio on August 11, 1932 to the late Elmo Hogarth and Rose Martin Hogarth Schaefer.



Willa was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Ardyn Jay "Art" Long. She is survived by her children, Victoria Long, Michelle Reed, KC Long and Brad Long; 11 grandchildren, Ashley Gearhart, Nathaniel Long, Conrad Long, Kara Holmes, McKenna Long, Meghan Long, Alexa Long, Brennan Long, Colin Long, Ellie Tatchell and Reece Tatchell; 6 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.



Willa was the Wind Beneath His Wings of her late husband, Art. Together they raised four children on a small farm outside of West Milton. Willa was an excellent cook and her family loved her chocolate mousse. She was a member of the Opti Mrs Club which was a part of the Riverdale Optimist Club. She also worked at the family business which was the Art Long Insurance Agency in Dayton.



Willa enjoyed tennis, playing cards, being active in all her children and grandchildren's activities, traveling, and being in Florida for the winters. If you ask her family and friends the words to describe her would be: optimistic, positive, always there, loving, caring and faithful always came to mind.



Memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, September 17th, 2021 at the Marker and Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 AM until service time.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Optimist International Foundation, 4494 Lindell Blvd., St Louis, MO 63108; The Hospice of Dayton or the Alzheimer's Association in Willa's memory.

