LONG-WHITMORE, Peggy J.



Born February 24, 1941, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton. She was a graduate of Northridge High School in 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald A. and Mary Frances Long (McGee); sister, Donna L. Eichelberger (Long); stepson Christopher Whitmore; stepdaughter, Jennifer Flack (Whitmore). She is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years, David L. Whitmore; daughters, Kelly (Jeffrey) Ricketts and Tracy Pavlak (Jonathan Hutchinson); grandchildren, Kenneth Donald Harville, David Fourman, Kris Dillihunt, Lindsay (Christopher) Hambly, Greggrey (Courtney) Pavlak; great-grandchildren, Riley and Regan Hambly, Nora and Oliver Pavlak, and Jacob Hinkle; stepdaughters, Tamera (Jerry) Dunham Jr. and Katherine Overs; son-in-law James Flack; grandchildren, Curtis, Michael, Zachary Whitmore, Carissa Hursh, Morgan Van Leer (Hursh); four great-grandchildren. Peggy retired after 37 years from Moody Woodley Management where she was a commercial property manager. Throughout her life she was an avid athlete, she enjoyed dance, field hockey, golf and bowling. Memorial Services will be held at the Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel located at 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH on Saturday, 1/28. Visitation 11:00-12:00, and service to follow at noon. The Family would like to express our sincere thanks for the wonderful support and care given by Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Hospice of Dayton in her memory. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at:



