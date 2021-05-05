LONG, Linda K.



Age 75 passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Carl and Elizabeth Call. Linda worked for many years at



Simpson Industries and then in Environmental Services at



Kettering Hospital. She attended Moraine City Baptist Church. Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Call; her sister-in-law, Nancy Call and her nephew, Carl



Bradley Call. Survivors include her sister, Lillian (Frank) Conti; her daughters, Michelle Barker (Anthony Strother) and Angela (Jim) Koon; grandchildren, Candice (Matt) Heeter, Derek



(Brittany) Koon, Jamie Wilson, and Dustin Wilson; great-grandchildren, Jordan Heeter, Aiden Heeter, and Axel Wilson; nieces, Beth (David) Beeson, Kathy (Michael) Bernard, and



Tina (Mike) Ward; nephews, William (Susan) Call and Mike (Teresa) Conti. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice of Dayton for their care to Linda during her



final days. A private family service will be held at Tobias



Funeral Home- Belmont, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, Ohio, on Friday, May 7, 2021. Interment will follow at Woodland



Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

