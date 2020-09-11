LONG, Jerry L. Jerry L. Long, age 83, left this earth into the presence of God on Sept. 5th, 2020. Jerry lived life to the fullest until becoming ill with COVID-19 on August 15th. To know Jerry was to know he loved the Lord & he "walked the walk". He attended Trinity Missionary Church for years. He also frequented Beacon St. Church. His center focus was always on his family. He was a great father. Many of Phoebe's friends would tell her they wished he was their Dad due to seeing the bond that Jerry & Phoebe had. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin & Phoebe Long; his sister, JoAnn Brown, and his aunt, Rosemary Lamprect. Survivors include daughter, Phoebe (Raymond) Grayson; grandsons, Elijah Jerry Lee Grayson, Joshua McMann (& family) & great-grandson, Brendan Fuller (& family); sisters, Nancy (Ron) Turner, Rosemary (Tom) Bowling; brother, Jack Long; numerous nieces/nephews/cousins. In his younger days, Jerry loved hunting, racing field trial dogs, Kings Island (esp log rides), bowling, traveling, going to the Moose & Eagles. After 35 yrs. he retired from International. Jerry loved sports of all kinds. The Steelers, Browns, OSU, Nascar's Kyle Busch & horse racing were his favorites. He loved playing on 2 euchre teams weekly among playing w/family for fun. He was a member of the Union Club & enjoyed going there every morning w/ Jack. Due to COVID-19, there will be graveside services only for family/close friends at Rose Hill Cemetery on Sept. 12th, at 11 am. Please practice social distancing & mask wearing in respect to Jerry; no one knows the suffering/pain/grief one goes through until they have someone they love die from COVID. Arrangements entrusted to the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



