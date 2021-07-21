LONG, Jack Thomas



88, of Springfield, passed away July 18, 2021, in Good Shepherd Village. He was born March 22, 1933, Columbus, Ohio, the son of Melvin and Phoebe (Myers) Long. Mr. Long was a member of Trinity



Missionary Church and the



Union Club. He enjoyed horse racing, fishing and hunting. Jack had been employed by the Springfield City Schools and the Ohio Labor Union, He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Survivors include two sisters, Nancy (Ron) Turner and Rosemary (Tom) Bowling; one stepdaughter; several step-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Fain) Long; an infant son, John Thomas Long; a



sister, JoAnn Brown; a brother, Jerry Long; two step children and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday in Trinity Missionary Church, 3525 East National Road, Springfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in the church with Pastor Mark Masterson officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

