LONG, George R.



George R. Long, age 93, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born August 12, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Betty Jean Long who passed on June 15, 2014; son, Daniel Michael Long; son-in-law, Paul Lewis and granddaughter, Mariana Jeana' Long. George is survived by his daughter, Linda Lewis; daughter-in-law, Bille Jean Long; grandchildren, Rebecca (Adam) Wolter, Catherine (Chris) Slater and Christina (Laurence) Haas; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and many good friends. He was a 1944 graduate of Chaminade High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country during WWII. George adored his family, especially spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

