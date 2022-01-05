LONG (Snyder),



Darlene A.



Darlene A. Snyder Long, age 65, of Troy passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2021, in Kettering Medical



Center, Dayton, OH.



Born on July 15, 1956, in Bremerhaven, Germany,



Darlene was the daughter of Dorothy (Hudson) Huck of Troy, and the late Kenneth Huck.



She married Kent C. Long on July 7, 2007, and he survives. Darlene is also survived by two sons, Aaron (Diana) Snyder of Las Vegas, NV, Adam (Katelyn) Snyder of Clayton, OH, stepchildren Michael (Jordan McKinnon) Long of Centerville, OH, Stephen Long of Fairfield, OH, and Charline (James) Yoe of Phillipsburg, OH.



Darlene was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren, and a mother figure to her nieces Tiffany (Shawn) Music of Troy, OH, and Hannah (Justin) Keister of Piqua, OH, and their children whom she thought of as grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother Chip (Erin) Huck of London, Ohio, and a sister Debbie Ponder of Knoxville, TN, several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.



In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Charles and Patricia Long.



Darlene was a graduate of Vandalia High School and earned two Bachelor's Degrees from Antioch College, Yellow Springs, OH. She worked as the office manager and a licensed massage therapist with her husband Kent at Long Chiropractic. Darlene was of the Christian faith and formerly attended Crestview Baptist Church in Clayton, OH. She spent much of her time studying the word of God and applying it to her daily life and the life of her family.



Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A private burial will be in Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Darlene's memory to First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin St., Troy, Ohio 45373.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com. Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, OH, is in charge of arrangements.

