LONG, Bryan



55, of Miamisburg, passed away suddenly on 12/13/2021. Bryan was preceded in death by his mother, Linda K. Flory and by his brother, Darin M. Long. He is survived by his long time partner, Rachel Fullam, son, Dylan M. Long, Father Alvia D. Long (Carolyn), and sisters Tammy Garland (Timmy), Shannon Smith (Jason), two grandkids Alira and Isaac plus countless other family members and friends who loved him. Bryan had a great passion for art and landscaping. He left his footprint of talent all around the Dayton/Springboro area. While Bryan's smile would light up any given room, it was his laugh that was very contagious. His unique sense of humor left you loving him. Please join us in remembering Bryan on December 17, 2021, from 5-6pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

