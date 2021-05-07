LONG, Anna Ramona



Anna Ramona Long, age 89, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after a lengthy illness. She loved to embroider and make quilt blocks for her grandchildren and working in her flowers.



Anna was preceded in death by her parents Howard and



Edith Davis, and her siblings, Grover, Granville, Nina Jean, Zelma, Lillian, and Ronnie



Davis. After 67 years of marriage, she was preceded in death by the love of her life Robert Long, Jr., previously of Fairborn, OH. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Bair, three grandsons, Robert, Mark, and John Bair. She has eight great-grandchildren, Mimi and Maegan Bair, of Moultrie, GA, Madison, Katelyn, and Tyler Bair, of Virginia Beach, VA, and Lilly Bair of Marietta, GA. She also has one great-great-grandson, Beckett Thompson, of Moultrie, GA. She is also survived by siblings, Lawrence and Reba Davis, of Alma, AR, Kathleen (WD) Rogers, of Louisville, OH, Teddy (Aileen) Davis, of Plainfield, IN,



Charlotte (Teddy) Jeffers of Canton, OH, Ruth (Gary) King, of Howard, OH, Joane Moore, of Oak Hill, WV, two half-sisters, Pamela Haynes, of Bickmore, WV, Patrica (Marty) Schoonover, of Bickmore, WV, and a stepbrother, Benjamin (Diane) Boggs, of Clay, WV.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11am in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Nelligan officiating. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church



Building Fund, 1645 E. Park Ave., Valdosta, GA, 31602.



