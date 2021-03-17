LONEY, Daniel



61, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born in Springfield, on September 24, 1959, the son of Eugene and Helen (Dadich) Loney. He retired as a Sergeant from the Clark County Sheriff's Office after 20 years of service. Dan had a love for aviation and was currently working at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. He loved spending time there with his airport



family. Survivors include his wife, Melissa (DeWitt); son, Garry Loney; three brothers and spouses, Carl Loney, John (Donna) Loney and Tom (Ming) Loney and his dog, Bristol. A private family service will be held in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A public service will be held at a later date.

