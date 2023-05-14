LONEY, Carl E.



LONEY, Carl, father of three and retired public servant, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening. Carl leaves behind a legacy of dedication to public service and love for his children and family. Carl is survived by his three loving children, Gregory (Ann-Marie), Brian (Mandy), and Alanna and step-son Nick (Nicole) in addition to three grandchildren (Vivianne, Evelynn, and Isaac). He is survived by his brothers John (Donna) and Thomas (Emilia); sister-in-law, Melissa Loney and nieces and nephews, John (Amanda) Loney, Jill Loney, Jamie (Pat) DeWitt, Keri (Greg) Pillion and Garry Loney. He is preceded in death by his father Eugene, mother Helen, and brother Daniel. Generous and hard-working, Carl chose to dedicate his professional and personal lives to the service of others. He retired following a decorated career in law enforcement that saw a combined 40 years of service with the Clark and Champaign County Sheriff's Departments and the Wittenberg University Police Department. Carl lived his life with compassion and without judgement and sought to use his law enforcement career as a means to help make his community the best that it could be. Driven by his call to service and desire to lead by example, Carl took pride in mentoring and inspiring the next generation of officers, including his own step-son and nephew. Carl didn't just work in law enforcement, he meticulously honored the history and practice of it. Those that knew him personally can attest that his own home was a thoughtfully curated testament to local police history. Following his retirement, Carl continued to support others through acts of service and charity. If it was broken, he would fix it. He was selfless, understanding, and always available to lend a compassionate ear. He was also the first one to crack a joke when you needed to laugh the most. For those that new him the best, it is his sense of humor that we will remember the most. Visitation will be held at CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday from 4  7 p.m. Memorial Mass will be held at 11 am on Thursday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dogs Helping Heroes (www.dogshelpingheroes.org).

