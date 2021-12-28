LOHMEYER, Fritz

LOHMEYER, Jr., Fritz W.



Age 78, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, December 26th, 2021. Fritz was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired as RN, BS, TNS and Critical Care Coordinator from Good Samaritan Hospital in 2010 after 34 years of service. Preceded in death by a grandson Maxwell Lucas Barlow,and long time friend Dianna Osborne. Survived by a daughter Marney (Britton) Almy of Dayton, son Marty Lohmeyer, and Gayle and her daughter Mckenzie of Troy, 5 grandchildren Sydni, Quinci, Colton,



Zachary, and Reilly, 1 great-granddaughter Amara, 2 sisters



Ellen Lohmeyer and Louise Burden, and niece Heather Sharp and family. The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 1st, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. followed by Services and a Tribute at 3 p.m. by Pastor Timothy McGlock. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society in his memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



www.bakerhazelsnider.com