LOHMAN, Norma Jean



Norma was born on June 12, 1926, in Dayton, Ohio, the 3rd of 8 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Faye (Hillan) Weiss Ferguson and Rudolph Weiss, brothers Robert James Weiss and Gerald Lee Weiss, sisters Peggy Lou Ayers and Patricia May Cornett, and especially beloved siblings Betty Irene Ishizaki and Donald Edward Weiss.



Norma quit school after the 8th grade to work and help support her brothers and sisters. She continued to be nurturing and generous throughout her long life. She was married to Max Irvin Lankford for over 20 years and together they were parents to Pamela Ann Wilson of LaGrange, KY, Marsha Kay Schmidt of Garfield, AR, and Rhonda Fay Trimble of Shelbyville, IN. Norma has 2 grandsons, Eric Hudgins and Brad Hudgins from Indiana and is survived by 7 great-grandchildren.



She lived many years in Eaton, before marrying Harold Eugene Lohman, who preceded her in death. She lived in Montgomery County with Harold for over 20 years, where she fulfilled a lifelong dream of "fixing up" an old farmhouse. In her later years, she resided in Shelbyville, IN, to be near her daughter. She attended the Assembly of God Church in Eaton and was a member of Slifer's Presbyterian Church in Farmersville.



Norma survived the great depression, the 1961 Eaton Tornado, breast cancer, and COVID-19. Clearly her most outstanding accomplishment was being a loving mother to her beloved daughters. She enjoyed reading, going to auctions, garage sales, and flea markets looking for bargains and anything



unusual. She collected flower frogs and ring holders for many years. She loved photography and could be counted on to



always have a camera ready. She loved feeding and watching wild birds. She crafted unique bird feeder Christmas ornaments from needlepoint and communion cups, sharing them with friends and family. She also enjoyed "quilling", the art of creating pictures from thin strips of colored paper. Norma was renowned for her delicious peanut brittle, especially around the holidays.



She loved Elvis Presley, and a highlight of her later years was being serenaded by an Elvis impersonator on her 80th birthday. Norma was funny, artistic, generous, upbeat, and always positive. She had the ability to find joy in the simplest things. She frequently said she had been lucky all her life, when in



reality, we were lucky to have her in ours.



It was obvious she was blessed by the Lord throughout her long life. As Elvis sang,



" If we never meet again this side of heaven



As we struggle through this world and its strife



There's another meeting place somewhere in heaven



By the side of the river of life



Where the charming roses bloom forever



And where separations come no more



If we never meet this side of heaven



I will meet you on that beautiful shore"



A private graveside service will be held by the family. Condolences may be expressed at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

