Loges, Philip Frederick



Philip F Loges was born September 13, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio and passed away July 2, 2024 after a brave battle with cancer. Philip was a loving caring father to his three children, Lacey, Maddie and Nic Loges. He truly lived for his children and their happiness. He was an intense sports fan and especially loved the Cincinnati Reds, UD Flyer basketball, and the Cleveland Browns. His favorite vacation spot was Panama City Beach and going to Schooners. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Loges and his mother Madeleine Loges, older brother Rick Loges and his brother-in-law Scott Herman. He is survived by his children Lacey, Maddie, and Nic Loges and by his siblings, Tom Loges (Amy), Teresa Quinn (Tom), Madine Walker (Dick), Collette Herbig(Jim), Sandi Wymer (Mike) and baby sister, Debbie Herman and his sister in law Lou Loges. A Celebration of Life for Philip will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Heritage Hall at Lost Creek Reserve 2385 St Rt 41, Troy Oh at 1:00-4:00. Feel free to wear your Cleveland Browns, Dayton Flyers, or Cincinnati Reds attire to honor Philip. Leave online memories at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



