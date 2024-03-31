Lofty, Charles

LOFTY, Charles Edward

LOFTY, Charles Edward, age 78, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Soin Medical Center. Charles was a store manager for Dollar Tree retiring after 30 years of service and a faithful member of Cassel Hills Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher. Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn S.; daughter, Lori Lofty of WV; stepson, Phillip Martin (Cathlene) of St. Paris; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A graveside service and interment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg, WV at a future date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

